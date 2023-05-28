Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

