Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,935 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

