Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $343.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

