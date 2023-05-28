Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.