Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $189.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.