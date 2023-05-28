Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $468,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

