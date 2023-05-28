Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,851,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Five Below Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average of $189.82.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.