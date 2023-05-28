Amalgamated Bank Has $143.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,122 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 91,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,786.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

