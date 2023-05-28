Amalgamated Bank Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 7.7 %

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,744 shares of company stock worth $10,036,426. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.