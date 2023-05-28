Amalgamated Bank Has $7.06 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.