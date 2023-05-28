Amalgamated Bank Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $125.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.35 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

