Amalgamated Bank Has $7.45 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

