Amalgamated Bank Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

