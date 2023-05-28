Amalgamated Bank Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

