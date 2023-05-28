Amalgamated Bank Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

