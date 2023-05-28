Amalgamated Bank Has $8.19 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,403,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.