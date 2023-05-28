Amalgamated Bank Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,090,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.