Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

