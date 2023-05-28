Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.75.

NYSE MOH opened at $273.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

