Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

