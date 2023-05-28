Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

