Amalgamated Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after acquiring an additional 513,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

ES opened at $68.69 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.