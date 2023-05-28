Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,853 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.30 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

