Amalgamated Bank Purchases 32,790 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,960 shares of company stock worth $2,515,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

