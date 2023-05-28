Amalgamated Bank Purchases 33,286 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of UGI worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in UGI by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

