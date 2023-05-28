Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

