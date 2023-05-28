Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

