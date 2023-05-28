Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $82.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

