Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,018 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,441,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,533,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

