American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $9.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.