American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

