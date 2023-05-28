Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

