Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

