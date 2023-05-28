Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $438.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

