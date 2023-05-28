Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.63.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

