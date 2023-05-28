Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,405 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.