Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

