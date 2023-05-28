Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $84.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

