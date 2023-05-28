Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

