Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $338.20

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

