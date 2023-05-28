Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $17.68

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.