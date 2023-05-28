Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $17.68

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHPT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
