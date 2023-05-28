Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$32.26

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE FM opened at C$30.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.25. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$39.27. The stock has a market cap of C$21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

