Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.