Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $19.20

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of OPRX opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

