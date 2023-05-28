Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Spire by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Up 0.1 %

SR stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

