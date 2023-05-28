Analyzing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and Its Rivals

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 708 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -15.13% -5.83% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -21.33 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.34 billion $28.55 million 4.67

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group rivals beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.