Analyzing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Palisade Bio N/A -115.68% -89.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A Palisade Bio $10,000.00 904.50 -$14.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company was founded on September 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

