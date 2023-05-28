Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -21.24% -40.04% -20.34% SiTime 0.25% 0.09% 0.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($1.15) -0.49 SiTime $283.61 million 7.87 $23.25 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

9.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSun and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiTime 0 2 3 0 2.60

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 786.52%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats iSun on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, VT.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

