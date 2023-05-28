Analyzing Minco Capital (MGHCF) and The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -464.31% -7.69% -4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minco Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 941 2216 2862 97 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.81 Minco Capital Competitors $7.88 billion $2.11 billion -3.36

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

