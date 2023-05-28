Analyzing (NYSE:VC) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

(NYSE:VC – Get Rating) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares and LiqTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.